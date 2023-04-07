Share:

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs2500 and was sold at Rs 214,500 on Thursday against its sale at Rs217,000 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 2142 to Rs 183,900 from Rs 186,042, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs 168,574 from Rs 170,539. The price of per tola and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs 2450 and Rs 2100.48 respectively. The price of gold in the international market dipped by $04 to $2019 against its sale at $2023.