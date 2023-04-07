Share:

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government on Friday demanded Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial to resign as the top judge.

In this regard, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the chief justice has now become controversial. Therefore, he should step down.

Earlier, the National Assembly passed a resolution rejecting the three-member Supreme Court bench’s "minority" verdict regarding the Punjab elections and ensured Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet not to implement the decision.