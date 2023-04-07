Share:

ISLAMABAD - Fed­eral Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar on Thurs­day announced that the gov­ernment was planning to accept all the applications of intend­ing pilgrims without balloting. Addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor, he said that as many as 72,869 applications were re­ceived under the government’s regular scheme against the quota of 44,190. He said that fi­nance ministry plans to accept all application of Hujjaj under the guidance of Prime Minister, Mian Shehbaz Sharif and de­sire of ministry of Religious Af­fairs. Ishaq Dar said that the ex­tra foreign exchange reserve for Hujjaj will be provided on the direction of PM Shehbaz Sharif and with the support State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). He urged that intended pilgrim should pray for progress and prosperi­ty of Pakistan so we could again achieved our past glory.