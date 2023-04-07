Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister of Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said the head of an institu­tion should through his acts reflect that he was pur­suing the collective thinking of the institution. The demand of the political leadership, bar councils and civil society would be heeded as a larger apex court bench would settle the constitutional matters, he said while addressing the opening ceremony of the Lawyers Complex. The Lawyers Complex was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and other cabinet members were also present at the ceremony. Azam Tarar said today he was happy to see the gathering of the members of Islamabad Bar Association, Islamabad Bar Council and Islamabad High Court Bar Association. The lawyers’ leadership had congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on taking over the charge of the office in April 2022 and the prime minister had thanked them for supporting the democratic forces, he added.