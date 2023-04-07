MULTAN - South Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) Secretary Muhammad Altaf Baloch Thursday ordered tougher measures to throw narcotics out of the educational institutions and pledged to make them smoke-free.
Taking notice of complaints of smoking and use of narcotics by students in educational institutions in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur divisions, Baloch directed DPI College South to come up with a tougher strategy to eliminate smoking and narcotics from the colleges.
In a meeting at the Education Secretariat with Secretary Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur, Rao Shamshad Ali and Controller Asma Qasim, the secretary said that certificates be sought from heads of private and government colleges and schools showing that these were smoke-free.
He ordered secretary BISE Bahawalpur to cancel affiliation and registration of college in case of complaints of smoking and use of narcotics by students and visits be conducted frequently for monitoring.
Altaf Baloch also ordered education boards to submit comparative performance reports of all schools and colleges for the last three years to evaluate their success rate. He ordered to end the practice of private marking centres and to instal CCTV cameras at official marking centres for proper monitoring.
He said that higher education department has been made fully functional at the south Punjab education secretariat for convenience of people and added that HED south Punjab officers be also made members of boards keeping in view the rules of business.
Officials agreed to maintain effective liaison among departments in line with authorities delegated to the education secretariat under Punjab Rules of Business. Earlier, Secretary BISE Bahawalpur Rao Shamshad Ali gave briefing to the secretary.
Additional Secretary Tariq Mahmood, Deputy Secretary Dr Azeem Qureshi, DPI Colleges Dr Fareed Shareef and other officials were present.
THREE FRAUDSTERS HELD OVER DEPRIVING BISP BENEFICIARIES FROM FINANCIAL AID
Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Rajanpur team raided and caught a gang of fraudsters involved in depriving BISP beneficiaries from financial assistance through forgery.
According to details, a group of cheaters used to withdraw the financial aid of widows and poor women through taking fingerprints and other documents of BISP beneficiaries on the name of survey.
Rajanpur police registered the case against the accused on the application of Director BISP Muhammad Fiaz Ahmad.
The police have arrested three accused of the gang and recovered the goods used for fraudulent.
DPO Rajanpur has formed special raiding team for the arrest of the other accused.
EIGHT ILLEGAL LPG REFILLING SHOPS, FIVE PETROL UNITS SEALED
District administration launched a crackdown against illegal LPG refilling and sealed eight shops and five mini-petrol pump units here on Thursday. The operation was carried out led by Assistant Commissioner City at various places of the city under the directions of DC Omer Jehangir.
The civil defence staff also took the goods used in the refilling of LPG into custody and launched legal action.
The DC said that the civil defence squad has been given the task to stop illegal LPG refilling, adding that the mini-petrol pumps in the city would not be tolerated. It was a threat to the precious lives of citizens due to LPG refilling.
The DC directed officials concerned to ensure the inspection of fire and safety systems in plazas and commercial places.