Islamabad - The Islamabad Capital Police (ICTP) have decided to take stern action against public service vehicles involved in non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers and overloading. “Strict action will be taken against those transporters violating traffic routes.

The purpose is to provide better traffic facilities to the citizen,” said Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer on Thursday while reviewing special report submitted by the Special Squads constituted for checking of route completion. According to details, ICTP are utilizing all resources to facilitate the general public and not only issuing traffic violation tickets to the PSVs for overcharging, misbehavior of driver/ conductor and incompletion of route but also cancelling the driving license of the PSVs drivers found repeatedly involved in same violation.

He said that action against such violators would be made more effective and progress of squads would be reviewed on regular basis. Following directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Nasir Akbar Khan, the Chief Traffic Officer said that special squads have already been constituted to check the route violation and ICTP Help Line (051-9261992, 93 or 1915 was established to resolve the public grievance well in time where every citizen can complain on the helpline round the clock.