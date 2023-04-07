Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday started interviewing candidates for awarding party tickets in Punjab elections.

According to PTI sources, former Prime Minister Imran Khan had initially conducted the interviews of the candidates up to PP 42, while the interviews of the candidates from PP 43 to PP 70 would also be held today (Friday).

Interviews of the candidates were being conducted by PTI chief regarding the general elections to be held in Punjab next month.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered to hold elections in Punjab on May 14.