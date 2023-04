Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said it is PTI Chairman Imran Khan who spearheaded the campaign against Lasbela martyrs, fabricated cipher story and played the sordid and dirty game of conspiracy to make it true through the National Security Committee.

In a tweet on Friday, she said the PTI Chairman ridiculed the institutions, violated the constitution and stole the watch from Toshakhana. She said it is only Imran Khan who will be disqualified.