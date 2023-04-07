Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday said that Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan should be provided security ac­cording to his status as an ex-prime minister and also sought the report on rules related to provision of secu­rity to a former prime minister.

A single bench of IHC compris­ing Chief Justice Aamer Farooq con­ducted hearing of Imran Khan’s peti­tion against the life-threats after the statement of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. During the hearing, the IHC Chief Justice asked about the laws for the security of a former premier. Ad­ditional Attorney General (AAG) Mun­awar Iqbal Duggal responded that Sec­tion 17 (security) of the Prime Minister’s Salary, Allowances and Privileges Act, 1975, is the relevant rule in this matter. He further said that appropriate security would be provided and the notification for it will be issued in the Special Gazette as per the law.

Justice Farooq asked if the security has been provided to Imran Khan yet? At this, the AAG said that Khan had been provided with a bulletproof vehicle. He, however, said that the provision of se­curity was a provincial matter after the 18th Amendment. He also said that an assessment committee decides what kind of security is to be provided.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Ministry of Interior informed the court that security was being provided but the notification had yet to be issued for its approval. He further said that the feder­al government looks after the issue of se­curity as far as Islamabad is concerned, while the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab will look into this matter for Punjab. He said that foolproof securi­ty was provided to the PTI chief until he was in Islamabad.

The IHC CJ remarked that leave the fool or April fool, what is the current sit­uation? At this, the representative of the interior ministry said that security has been provided to Imran Khan.

Justice Aamer remarked that if it is an order of generalized security, then that has to be implemented. What is the or­der for the petitioner? The judge said that he has been asking repeatedly that when a former prime minister — who­ever he is — comes to Islamabad, who will provide him with security?

At this, the AAG replied that security was being provided in the provinces in response to a writ petition. Then, Khan’s counsel said that the Wazirabad incident happened; that is in front of everyone while Salman Taseer’s incident had also already taken place. The IHC Chief Jus­tice directed the AAG to provide details of the law or the custom whatever it is, in the court. He further remarked that prisoners in jail have rights as well and everyone has rights. The judge continued that today we are a judge, tomorrow we would not be. He further said that the West is ahead of us today because they have rules.

The judge directed the authorities to provide Khan with security as written in the law. He ordered them to present the rules and laws regarding the provi­sion of security to a former prime min­ister. He also observed that the govern­ment must review the security in light of the threat alert. The judge said that an appropriate order will be issued af­ter the submission of the rules.