The current state of Pakistan’s economy is deeply concerning, and its impact on the citizens is reflected in the increasing crime rate. As a concerned citizen, I wish to draw attention to this grave situation through this letter.

Every other day, we hear news of violent crimes like target killings, mobile snatching at gunpoint, robbery, stealing, harassment, and abuse. It is disturbing and alarming. Recently, my brother was a victim of a robbery in broad daylight near Gulshan Block 13D, where two men on a bike held him at gunpoint and took his expensive phone and wallet. Poverty is driving people to commit crimes as an easy way out, without considering the impact it has on others. We have normalized snatching and such crimes, which is a severe problem.

Therefore, I urge the authorities to take notice of this issue and bring it to the public’s attention. We need to be cautious at all times, whether it is day or night. It is essential to educate people about the precautions they can take to avoid being a victim of such crimes.

ALINA KHAN,

Karachi.