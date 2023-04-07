Share:

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said on Friday Indian could not unilaterally modified the Indus Water Treaty, a water-distribution treaty between India and Pakistan.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice in the Senate, moved by Leader of Opposition Shahzad Waseem and others, she stressed that the treaty could not be changed until both the parties, Pakistan and India, agree to it.

Sherry Rehman said Pakistan received a vague letter from India on 25th January this year for revision of the Indus Water Treaty. She said the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had been given a briefing while deliberations have also been held on it.

The minister said there was no need to be worried as the country was fully capable to defend its rights bilaterally and at the international level.

She said Pakistan had timely raised objections on the construction of controversial dams including Kishenganga, Ratle and Baglihar by India on the rivers meant for Pakistan. Sherry Rehman said work was being done to enhance water storage capacity in the country.

She said work was also in progress on Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams while sixteen small and medium sized dams had also been targeted in Sindh.