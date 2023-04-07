Share:

Pakistan’s automobile industry has long been accused of exploiting customers by raising car prices without warning. The recent increase by Suzuki can be seen under the same lens.

One of the main reasons why the automobile industry raises prices so frequently is due to the depreciation of the Pakistani Rupee against the US dollar. The industry imports various components and raw materials, such as steel and plastic, which are priced in dollars. As the value of the rupee declines, the industry’s costs increase, which prompts them to raise prices. However, the price changes have been frequent and often without a sudden change in fuel prices or the rupees value.

Another reason for the frequent price hikes is the limited competition within the industry. This has resulted in a lack of transparency and accountability, as customers have no idea why prices are being increased so frequently.

Moreover, the government’s policies and regulations have not been very effective in regulating the automobile industry. The government has failed to implement measures that would protect consumers from such exploitative practices. As a result, the automobile industry continues to raise prices at their whim, without any repercussions.

The continuous increase in car prices has a direct impact on the middle class, who are already struggling to keep up with the rising costs of living. The high prices kill demand for these vehicles, and the already slowed down production will only get hit further as a result. This will lead to further unemployment and devastation in the industry.

The Pakistani automobile industry’s practice of regularly increasing car prices without warning is unacceptable. The reasons for these price hikes, such as currency fluctuations and lack of competition, do not justify this practice. The government must take steps to regulate the industry and protect consumers from such exploitative practices. The automobile industry must be held accountable for their actions and must be forced to adopt fair and transparent pricing policies.