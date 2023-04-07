Share:

JERUSALEM-The Israeli army said it intercepted a rocket fired from Lebanon Thursday after clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians inside Islam’s third-holiest site drew warnings of retaliation from around the region.

“A rocket was fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory and was successfully intercepted,” an army statement said.

Warning sirens had sounded in the town of Shlomi and in Moshav Betzet and the Galilee in northern Israel, the army said, amid hints there could be further rockets.

There was no immediate claim of the responsibility for the attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “receiving continuous updates about the security situation and will conduct an assessment with the heads of the security establishment,” his office said.

Tensions have risen and global concern has mounted after Israeli police clashed with Palestinians inside Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque before dawn Wednesday and again in the evening.