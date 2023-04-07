Share:

The Israeli military launched airstrikes in Lebanon on Friday, hours after it struck tunnels in Gaza.

The Israeli army said on Twitter that it is currently striking in Lebanon.

It said it struck targets belonging to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in southern Lebanon.

In the early hours of Friday, the Israeli army struck two tunnels in Beit Hanoun and Khan Yunis and two weapons factories in response to ''Hamas' security violations.”

Reacting to the Israeli airstrikes, Hazem Kassem, a spokesman for Hamas, said that Israel ''bears full responsibility'' for the escalation and the aggression against Jerusalem and Gaza.

The group launched rockets from the Gaza Strip at Israel after the latest strikes.

The Israeli army also issued a warning on Twitter saying that sirens are sounding in southern Israel.

The latest developments came after Israeli forces stormed the Al-Qibli Prayer Hall in the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem and forcibly removed Palestinian worshippers for two nights in a row.