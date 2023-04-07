Share:

From January 1st to 25th, 18 individuals lost their lives in Karachi’s Keamari district due to the release of toxic gases, a fact now confirmed by a medical board. Subsequent investigations revealed that environmental factors in the illegal industrial areas led to acute lung injury, ruling out other potential causes such as infectious diseases.

Initial probes by the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) were inconclusive, while the health department initially blamed hazardous emissions as the cause of death, though a suspected measles outbreak was also being considered. This comprehensive investigation has now uncovered the true cause of the tragedy, placing the responsibility for addressing the living standards on the government. It is positive that the inquiry was completed in due time.

Notably, the investigation revealed a correlation between the opening of a factory in the area on January 5th and the majority of the deaths. The deaths subsided after the closure of the plastic-burning factory. However, challenges in collecting samples post-industrial activity and non-cooperation from the local administration highlight the incompetence of the DHO-Keamari. Furthermore, if samples were taken after the issue date, the environmental situation may have been more severe than uncovered.

The provincial authorities, especially the CM and DG health, must ensure the implementation of the board’s recommendations, including prioritizing the immediate immunization of citizens and halting industrial activities in residential areas, especially in this village. The state must ensure the well-being of its citizens, and the current state of the environment is a disservice to residents. Action is necessary to hold those accountable and the hindrances in the investigation only point toward the non-seriousness of the offices in Keamari. This cannot be the attitude of public officials toward losses of life and more sensitivity and seriousness is needed toward the incident. What happened in the village is the worst possible outcome of an inability to keep checks and balances on industrial activity across the country.