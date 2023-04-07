Share:

LONDON - Buckingham Palace has said that it is co-operating with an independent study exploring the relationship between the British monarchy and the slave trade in the 17th and 18th centuries. The Palace said King Charles takes the issue “profoundly seriously”.

The research is being carried out by the University of Manchester with Historic Royal Palaces. Buckingham Palace is granting researchers full access to the Royal Archives and the Royal Collection. The study, a PhD project by historian Camilla de Koning, is expected to be completed in 2026. Both the King and the Prince of Wales have previously expressed their personal sorrow at the suffering caused by the slave trade.

Speaking during a trip to Rwanda last year, the King said he could not describe “the depths of his personal sorrow” at the suffering caused by the slave trade. In a visit to Jamaica last spring, Prince William said slavery was abhorrent, “should never have happened” and “forever stains our history”