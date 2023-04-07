Share:

PESHAWAR - As per the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali, Vice Chancellor of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Prof Dr Ziaul Haq on Thursday approved the allocation of additional seats for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in public sector medical and dental colleges.

Additional seats have been created for admission to all health academic professional programmes including Nursing, Physiotherapy, Allied Health Sciences and Pharma D, in addition to the already reserved seats. The VC said that as directed by the Governor, children with disabilities would not be charged any fee for admission in medical, and dental colleges on open merit or reserved seats.