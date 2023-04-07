Share:

Peshawar - after conducting forensic analysis and investigation of the reported piercing of bulletproof jackets by bullets in an attack in Kohat district, Khyber pakhtunkhwa police on Thursday declared that the bullets had not pierced the bullet-proof jackets but that the bullets had hit the uncovered parts of the martyred cops. speaking at a presser at the Central Police Office, KP Police’s DIG Internal accountability Muhammad suleman and Director Forensic science Lab (FsL) waqar ahmed said that in the recent Kohat incident, the two cops had been fired 23 bullets and none of the bullets had pierced the plates of the bulletproof jackets but that the cops had died of the bullets that hit them in body parts not covered by the jackets. suleman said that the inquiry on Kohat incident was conducted on the directive of IGp akhtar hayat Khan.

“The cops, Qasim and ayaz, were fired 23 bullets while they were on a motorcycle. Later, they fell on the ground and then they received bullets in the uncovered body parts, which led to their martyrdom,” the official said. he said it was wrong to say that the bulletproof jackets were substandard. a single bulletproof jacket weighs around 16kg and its life ranges from three to five years. To a query about the martyrdom of a Dsp along with other cops despite the use of an armoured personnel carrier, the officers said that it was because huge quantity of explosive was used in the attack. “The bulletproof jackets can sustain 9mm, SMG, G3 and even M-16 bullets,” said suleman, adding that the Kp police was now procuring advanced weapons and other items for the safety cops.