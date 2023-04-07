Share:

Peshawar - Khyber pakhtunkhwa is celebrating the 75th world health Day on Friday (today), just like the rest of the nation, by hosting several events to mark the occasion. In this regard, a significant event has been planned at the world health Organization and school of health sciences (shs) Gulabad Phase 3 Chowk. (WHO).

The head of whO based in peshawar, Dr Babar alam, the caretaker chief minister’s advisor on health, prof. Dr abid Jameel, and the chief minister’s advisor on sports, Dr riyaz anwar, will speak as special guests at the event. On this occasion, Dr shamsul Haq, the school’s principal, will read his research paper on public health. Later, there will be a walk to educate the public on the value of hygiene and health, in which many students, teachers, and public opinion leaders will take part.