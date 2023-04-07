Share:

DI KHAN - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur, also a close aide of former PM Imran Khan, was arrested by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa po­lice outside the Dera Ismael Khan bench of the Pe­shawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday.

The PTI late Thursday released a video on Twit­ter of Gandapur’s arrest and claimed that the for­mer federal minister was arrested by police on the orders of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman since he fears losing elections.

Reacting to the arrest of PTI leader Imran took to twitter and said, “Today complete law of the jungle prevails in Pak. PDM [ruling coalition] & handlers have a one point agenda - that is to go after PTI workers & leadership. It was decided preemptively to arrest Ali Amin Gandapur de­spite bails. But they will still be decimated in the elections InshaAllah.”

The video clip shared by PTI on twitter also shows a man asking Gandapur about the case in which he was apparently being arrested. “I don’t know. They say there are FIRs (first in­formation report) and it is necessary to arrest you,” he responded. When the man asked who was behind the move, the PTI leader said, “You may know who is behind it. They just tell me that they are higher-ups.”