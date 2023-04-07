Share:

KARACHI - The University of Karachi on Thursday declared the results annual examination-2021 of LLB 2nd year and BA LLB (Hons) 2nd year. According to KU’s Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, 580 students participated in the LLB 2nd year exams of them 418 students were declared successful while 162 students were declared failed. The pass percentage was 72.07 percent. At least 96 students participated in BA LLB (Hons) 2nd-year exams of which 88 students were declared successful while eight students were declared failed. The success ratio was 91.67 percent.