Share:

SYDNEY - Forget the Hollywood thriller “Snakes on a Plane”, an Australian man is in trouble for taking a platypus on a train. Police launched a public appeal after the 26-year-old man, accompanied by a woman, was spotted on a suburban train with a wild platypus swaddled in a towel.

The man, who faces court Saturday oszver alleged animal protection offences, is accused of removing the elusive critter from a waterway in northern Queensland and taking it on a train trip to a shopping centre. “It will be further alleged the pair were observed showing the animal to members of the public at the shopping centre,” Queensland police said in a statement. Railway officers nabbed the man, and they have spoken to the woman who was with him, police said.