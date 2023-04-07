Share:

ATTOCK - A speedy car collided with a tree resulting in death of the car driver, injuring two others. As per the Rescue sources, an over-speeding car went out of control of the driver and collided with a roadside tree near Dhak in the jurisdiction of Jand Police Station. In result, 24-year-old Waleed son of Akbar resident of Ringli died on the spot while two others on board the car which included Wajahat Ali r/o Rangli and Basit Shah r/o Aurangabad got injured.

On receiving the information, Rescue 1122 ambulances reached the spot and shifted the dead body and the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jand.