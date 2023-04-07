RAWALPINDI - Funeral prayers of Sepoy Hamid Rasool who embraced martyrdom during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Shin Warsak, South Waziristan District, was offered at Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters Wana initially and subsequently in his hometown Jaswal, district Rawalpindi with full military honours.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), senior serving and retired officers, soldiers including the injured comrades of the same operation, relatives and a large number of people from civil society attended the funeral prayers.
“Armed Forces of Pakistan stand firm against the nefarious designs of enemies to spoil the hard-earned peace. Such sacrifices will not go in vain and further strengthen our resolve to take the fight against terrorism to its logical conclusion,” the ISPR said.
Security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Shinwarsak, South Waziristan District on Wednesday. During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists, the ISPR said. “Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists location and 8 terrorists including terrorist commander Jan Muhammad alias Chargh were sent to hell. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.”
The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens. However, during intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Hamid Rasool (age 31 years, resident of District Rawalpindi) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat while another four personnel including two officers got injured.