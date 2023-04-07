Share:

RAWALPINDI - Funeral prayers of Sepoy Hamid Rasool who em­braced martyrdom during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Shin Warsak, South Waziristan District, was offered at Frontier Corps (FC) Head­quarters Wana initially and subsequently in his hometown Jaswal, district Rawalpindi with full military honours.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), senior serving and retired officers, sol­diers including the injured comrades of the same operation, relatives and a large number of people from civil society attended the funeral prayers.

“Armed Forces of Pakistan stand firm against the nefarious designs of enemies to spoil the hard-earned peace. Such sacrifices will not go in vain and further strengthen our resolve to take the fight against terrorism to its logical conclu­sion,” the ISPR said.

Security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Shinwarsak, South Wa­ziristan District on Wednesday. During the con­duct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists, the ISPR said. “Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists location and 8 terrorists including ter­rorist commander Jan Muhammad alias Chargh were sent to hell. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.”

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens. However, during in­tense exchange of fire, Sepoy Hamid Rasool (age 31 years, resident of District Rawalpindi) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat while another four personnel including two officers got injured.