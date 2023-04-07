Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s talented tennis player Mikaeel Ali Baig has shown outstanding performance as he advanced into Somoni Open U14 singles and doubles finals in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. In the semifinals, Mikaeel had to face a top Kazakhstan player, Assan Sarmanov.

The match started off very tight, as both players each kept taking one game at a time. Both players struggled to take a lead and soon the set was tied at 4-4. Mikaeel played a very strong game and managed to take the next two games to get the set at 6-4. In the second set, Mikaeel maintained his dominance and remained determined to maintain his lead, winning the set 6-0 to advance into finals, where once again, he has to face South Korean top player Siyun Kim, who last week defeated Mikaeel in the finals.

Kim is also Mikaeel’s doubles partner and both defeated top Kazakhstan duo Assan Sarmanov and his partner Arafat Mustafa in quarterfinals 6-4, 6-2. Mikaeel and Kim won the semifinals doubles at 6-2, 6-0 to advance into finals. Mikaeel said, “I am very happy with my performance so far in Dushanbe. I have advanced into backto-back finals in two weeks, and also this week I am in doubles finals.

I take my matches very seriously and I am looking forward to getting back at my opponent, friend and doubles partner Kim, as I face him again in finals today. “It won’t be an easy match, but I am prepared for the challenge. Then Kim and I have a doubles final as well, which we hope to give our best in. I am planning to give it my all tomorrow and just play my best.”