Share:

LAHORE - Taking serious action on public complaints regarding overcharg­ing and issuance of fake parking tickets, caretaker Minister for Lo­cal Governments Ibrahim Murad suspended three supervisors and dismissed four parking attendants during a surprise inspection of various parking stands in the city on Thursday. The minister also reprimanded Chief Executive Offi­cer of Lahore Parking Company at this occasion for mismanagement and negligence in redressing public grievances. Ibrahim Murad visited a number of parking sites established at Gulberg, Mall Road, Hall Road and other areas in the city. He ordered for holding inquiry against the three suspended parking supervisors and constituted an inquiry committee for this purpose. He also ordered for taking legal action against the four attendants dismissed on charges of overcharging at parking stands. To prevent use of fake parking tickets causing loss to the public treasury, the Local Government Minister changed the design of parking tick­ets and directed that only new and modified design of parking tickets should be used for charging park­ing fee. The parking fee rate can be found from the QR code of the new parking tickets, he informed. The Minister announced for taking stern action against those using fake parking tickets and directed that parking fees be charged according to the rates notified by the govern­ment. He warned that strict action will be taken against those who do not deposit the parking fee in the government exchequer.