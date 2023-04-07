Share:

In this message, I will discuss some essential skills that I believe should be included in our educational curriculum. These skills include communication, confidence building, problem-solving, job searching, professional English, public speaking, first aid training, and personal development.

Confidence is a crucial element in every field of life. Even if a student is excellent in studies and gets high marks in exams, a lack of confidence can create hurdles in giving presentations, communicating with teachers, and asking questions related to studies in the classroom. Therefore, we must work on instilling confidence in our upcoming generation.

Communication skills are essential both in professional and casual life. People with good communication skills can express their ideas, perspectives, and goals easily compared to people with poor communication skills.

Job searching is another important skill that we must teach in our curriculum. Many people who have graduated or earned a master’s degree are still struggling to find good jobs. If we educate our generation on how to search for a job, what qualities to possess when looking for a job, and how to present themselves during job interviews, we can help them secure better employment opportunities.

First-aid training is also crucial, and we should educate our children and students on how to deal with emergency situations and perform basic first-aid tricks. We must also teach them that they should help anyone in critical condition, regardless of whether the person is related to them or not.

Moreover, teachers should relate the subjects they teach to Islam and give examples from the life of our beloved prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions. For instance, Islam has taught us to offer Namaz five times a day, and waking up early to offer Fajr prayer refreshes us and increases our beauty. This teaching has also been supported by scientific evidence that waking up early can prevent several diseases and rejuvenate our bodies for the whole day.

UNZELA WAHEED,

Karachi.