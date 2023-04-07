Share:

MULTAN - Local divisional administration decided to step up crackdown against dengue larva ‘on war-footing basis’ during review meeting of dengue control ar­ranged here Thursday.

Commissioner Amir Khattak ordered to serve no­tices on SOPs violators with sealing buildings sus­pected of containing the larva before cutting FIRs against owners of the premises concerned.

He said purging the province of dengue larva was responsibility of the government, and so he directed the departments concerned to get active to over­come the issue all the time. ‘Teams must be visible in fields’, he said and warned of zero-tolerance on forg­ery in reporting of the situation. He wanted Multan division emerge atop over performance.

All activities against dengue would be uploaded on portal via modern android system, he maintained. The commissioner asked to municipal authority to clean cemeteries, bus, wagon stands alongwith pub­lic offices. Public awareness to be raised in Friday sermons against both dengue and corona since risk of bringing up the larva increased manifold after re­cent rains, said the top administrator.

It’s directed to district and tehsil administrations to hold ‘dengue control meetings’ in their respective offic­es to come up the issue. Education department ordered to arrange zero-periods in schools to proliferate aware­ness among little students about hazards of dengue.