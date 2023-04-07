Share:

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday referred a bill Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, 2022, to the joint session of the Parliament.

The motion to refer the bill was tabled by Minister for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan in the house. The National Assembly has already passed the Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says that “an opinion upon a point of foreign law, or of science, or art, or as to the identity of hand-writing or finger impressions, or as to authenticity and integrity of electronic documents made by or through an information system the opinions upon that point of persons specially skilled in such foreign law, science or art, or in questions as to the identity of handwriting or finger impressions or as to the functioning, specifications, programming and operation of information systems, are as relevant facts, however, through proposed amendment the bomb disposal will be included”.