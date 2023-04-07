Share:

The National Security Committee (NSC) — the country's top security body comprising civil and military leadership — decided on Friday to "speed up" the operation against terrorists.

The two-hour long NSC meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. According to sources, the meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC), heads of armed forces, federal ministers for defence, finance and information and senior military leadership.

According to sources, Director General of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing operations against terrorism and the security situation of the country.

Officials, privy to the meeting and who spoke to Geo News on the condition of anonymity, stated that NSC reiterated that the zero-tolerance policy against terrorists would continue.

Sources shared, that in two-hour long meeting, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also briefed the NSC on the economic situation of the country.

The detailed statement on the NSC meeting is yet to be issued.