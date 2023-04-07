Share:

In a bid to eliminate the menace of terrorism, the National Security Committee (NSC) gave its approval on Friday to the beginning of a full-scale operation with the backing of the nation and the government.

This was approved at the NSC's 41st meeting, which was held in Islamabad at the Prime Minister's House and presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

At the outset of the meeting, tributes were paid to the martyrs of the Gayari sector tragedy back in 2012.

There will be efforts made at the political, diplomatic, security, economic, and social levels as part of this all-out campaign to eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the country in all of its manifestations.

In this regard, a high-level committee had also been established, and it will produce suggestions about its application and restrictions in two weeks.

The meeting recognised the security forces' sacrifices and efforts in keeping the country at peace for the long term.

The huddle reaffirmed its commitment to continue its operations until it eliminated the menace of terrorism from the country. Participants in the discussion also stressed the necessity of "comprehensive national security," where the comfort of the masses was "central."

The meeting also appreciated the successful operation of the Intelligence Agency, in which the most wanted terrorist, Gulzar Imam alias Shambay, was arrested, He was the founder and leader of the terrorist organisation Baloch National Army and had been involved in several terrorist acts for a long time.

Condemning the efforts to spread foreign sponsored toxic propaganda against state institutions and their leadership on social media, the NSC said it affected national security.

The committee reaffirmed its resolve to thwart the nefarious designs of the nation's enemies and pledged to use all possible means to uphold the peace and order that had been established thanks to the tremendous sacrifices and persistent efforts of the martyrs.