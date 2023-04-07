Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that his party was filing reference against the parliamentarians for tabling the resolution against the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict.

Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi called on the deposed premier, during which both leaders consulted over the matter of the distribution of party tickets ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

Lashing out at the coalition government, Mr Khan said, "The sea of the people has left the government in shock. The elections will be happened at any cost despite the uproar of the inept government."

He went on to say that his party and the masses are ready to pour onto the streets in a bid to protect the judiciary and ensure the supremacy of the constitution.

Clearing the air over holding the election rallies ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, Mr Khan said, "We are going to stage election rallies after Eidul Fitr".

Meanwhile, expressing his thoughts over the resolution tabled by the parliament, Mr Elahi said, "The unconstitutional resolution passed by the parliament cannot stop from implementing the SC’s verdict."

Speaking about the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Mr Elahi said, "The electoral watchdog has given the proof of its intelligence by implementing the SC’s verdict in connection with the holding of the Punjab Assembly elections on May 14."

He warned the government to refrain away from the "stubbornness and unconstitutional approach".

Mr Elahi also vowed to start the "journey of prosperity" in Punjab if voted back into power.

Launching a broadside at the political opponents, Mr Elahi accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and the law minister of dragging the incumbent government and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) into a quagmire.

Earlier today, Mr Khan vowed to deliver if voted back into power.

Expressing his thoughts during the Iftar dinner along with the PTI workers, the deposed premier said, "There exist two paths. One is to glory and another is of destruction. We ask Allah for the path to glory, but we head to the path of destruction".