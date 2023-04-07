Share:

ISLAMABAD - Amid delay in finalizing the staff lev­el agreement with the Internation­al Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan has once again asked United States (US) to play its role in restoring the much-needed loan programme for Is­lamabad.

Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has met Donald Blome, Ambas­sador of the United States of America to Pakistan. An official of the ministry of finance informed that finance min­ister has asked the US ambassador to play its role in restoring IMF pro­gramme as the government had met all prior actions of the Fund. Finance minister has informed that IMF has conveyed to Pakistan that it has re­ceived confirmation from Sau­di Arabia on $2 billion in ad­ditional deposits. Now, the government is working to get confirmation from United Arab Emirates on another $1 billion deposit, which may pave the way for striking the staff-level agreement (SLA) with the IMF.

Pakistan and IMF have yet to reach on staff level agreement as both sides are continuous­ly negotiating since January 31 this year. The government had met all prior actions of the IMF. The government has taken all tough decisions including in­creasing power and gas pric­es massively and imposing new taxation measures worth of Rs170 billion. In last two days, Pakistan has accepted two more conditions. The government, on the IMF demand, has imposed a surcharge of up to Rs3.23 per unit on electricity consumers across the country from July 1. The State Bank of Pakistan had also increased the interest rate on the direction of the IMF.

According to the ministry of finance, finance minister wel­comed Donald Blome and shared deep rooted historic and durable bilateral relations with the United States on econom­ic and trade fronts. The finance minister briefed the envoy about the economic outlook of the country and the challenges being faced by it. He further shared the pragmatic policy decisions be­ing taken by the government to arrest the economic decline and to steer the economy towards a positive trajectory leading to eco­nomic stability and growth.

The finance minister also in­formed the envoy on the prog­ress in talks held with the IMF and reiterated the commitment of the government to complete the programme. Donald Blome expressed confidence in the policies and programmes of the government for econom­ic sustainability of the coun­try and socio-economic uplift of the masses. He extended his support to further promote bi­lateral economic, investment and trade relations between both the countries.