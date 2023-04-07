Share:

“You can best serve civilization by being against what usually passes for it.”

–Wendell Berry

The Mesopotamian Civilisation is the oldest civilisation in the world. Its origins date back to 3300 BC to 750 BC. It is credited as being the first place where humanity began to conform itself into a structure we called civilisation. Somewhere around the 8000 BC, people started developing the idea of agriculture and started to domesticate animals for both, food and farming. They created art, though that was a part of human culture and not civilisation directly. However, the Mesopotamian era refined it thoroughly and formalised it into a system. The region constituted of modern day Iraq, Sumer and the Assyria Highlands.