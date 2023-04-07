Share:

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued the notification of Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad as President of Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA).

According to the PCB notification, Khawaja Nadeem and Shahid Hamid Butt were elected unopposed as President and Secretary of the LRCA, respectively. In a statement on Friday, Kh Nadeem said that he would take all the stakeholders into confidence to draw up a roadmap for the revival and development of club cricket in Lahore.

“My mandate is to take drastic measures to lift club cricket out of gloom as early level cricket has suffered a lot in the last four years. Club cricket is almost on verge of collapse and its main cause is lack of competition and absence of a comprehensive activity to engage youth in quality cricket," he added.

He said his victory in the LRCA elections is a result of unity and coordination between all the three zones, for which they deserve due credit. “I have served Lahore cricket with distinction during my two previous tenures and a significant rise was witnessed in the overall development of club cricket."

Nadeem, who is himself a former first-class cricketer, said that special emphasis was laid on improving existing infrastructure and addition of new grounds in different parts of the city during his two previous tenures. "As a president of LRCA, it will be a great responsibility for me to restart the task from where it was left."

Kh Nadeem said that the three LRCA zones elected the right people for the right job at zones level. “There is a dire need to show similar spirit in the revival of club cricket to re-establish Lahore's name as the nursery of cricket which produced world class Test captains and cricketers.”

He urged all the stakeholders to table useful suggestions on how to make Lahore cricket a quality product and how to tape new talent. “I will be having regular meetings with the officials of all the three zones and office-bearers of LRCA to unfold my vision for the betterment of cricket at grassroots level."

The LRCA president called upon the sponsors to come forward and lend a financial support to LRCA for a collective cause of revival of club cricket, which is going to work again on its basic purpose of producing world champions for Pakistan.