Snatching and theft have always been issues in society, but the recent increase in inflation has made stealing a source of income for some individuals. Hunger and poverty have driven many to resort to theft as a means of survival. Incidents of theft have become more frequent, and even personal experiences have made people realize how vulnerable they are to such crimes.

The author used to think that keeping their phone in their bag would keep it safe, but they learned the hard way that thieves can cut the bag’s pocket and take the phone without anyone noticing. It is challenging to catch these pickpockets, and even after filing an FIR, the stolen items are rarely recovered.

The author requests the government to come up with a solution or law that would make it easier to catch these thieves and ensure that they receive severe punishment for their actions. This issue needs to be addressed promptly to protect citizens and reduce the prevalence of theft in society.

FIZA SIKANDAR,

Karachi.