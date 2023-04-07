Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the Nation­al Security Committee (NSC) today amid the on­going political, economic and terrorism challeng­es in the country.

Official sources told The Nation that the NSC would be briefed on the recent terror wave in Pakistan and also dis­cuss the economic situ­ation in the country.

The meeting will be attended by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Com­mittee (CJCSC), heads of Armed Forces, De­fence Minister Kh Asif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Finance Min­ister Ishaq Dar, Informa­tion Minister Marriyam Aurangzeb.

The meeting is con­vened hours after the Na­tional Assembly passed a resolution against the three-member Supreme Court bench’s declaration that the ECP decision to postpone Punjab assembly elections was illegal and made it bind­ing on Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif and his cabinet not to implement the decision.