ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) today amid the ongoing political, economic and terrorism challenges in the country.
Official sources told The Nation that the NSC would be briefed on the recent terror wave in Pakistan and also discuss the economic situation in the country.
The meeting will be attended by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), heads of Armed Forces, Defence Minister Kh Asif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Marriyam Aurangzeb.
The meeting is convened hours after the National Assembly passed a resolution against the three-member Supreme Court bench’s declaration that the ECP decision to postpone Punjab assembly elections was illegal and made it binding on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet not to implement the decision.