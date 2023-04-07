Share:

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast dry weather in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours with dust storm and dust raising winds likely to appear along Sindh and Makran coast.

Temperature of some major cities including Islamabad is eleven degrees centigrade, Lahore twenty, Karachi twenty-four, Peshawar fifteen, Quetta and Muzaffarabad twelve, Gilgit seven and Murree five degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla while cold and dry in Leh and partly cloudy in Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning in Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian five degree centigrade, Jammu fourteen, Leh minus three, Pulwama and Baramulla four degree centigrade.