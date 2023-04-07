Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) have celebrated with ‘World Peace Through Sports Day’. This event was conducted to mark the “Peace Through Sports Day” by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the United Nations.

They approve in the first week of April every year. Squash legend and former world champion Jahangir Khan said: “Sports are an important tool for peace and reconciliation. People of different cultures, religions, creeds, nationalities and languages can be brought together on one platform through sports. “By waving the white card on this day, we express our resolve to convey the message of peace and love from this land to the whole world.

That the purpose of celebrating this day is to spread the message of peace to the whole world,” the squash legend said. Addressing the function, POA Individual Member and Chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan, Ms Raunaq Lakhani. Former Pakistan hockey captain Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui said: “Sports are a powerful tool for bringing people together and creating peace and harmony as it brings people together beyond boundaries. When people participate in sports activities, they learn to respect the dignity of their competitors, learn the values of teamwork, tolerance and the importance of fair play and adherence to rules,” he added. Islahuddin Siddiqui said that foreign teams are participating in international events held in Pakistan today, which is clear proof that Pakistan is a safe country for sports activities.

I congratulate POA and Special Olympics Pakistan for organizing this event, he added. Ms Raunaq Lakhani said that Pakistan is a sports-loving nation. This day is celebrated every year by international, regional, and national sports and development organizations at the global level to honour and respect the role of sports in society. On the occasion, POA Individual Member Syed Waseem Hashmi, POA Environment Commission Member Tehmina Asif along with a large number of guests and special children waved white cards and reiterated the message of peace through sports.