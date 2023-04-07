Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi district Police arrested 12 gamblers and recovered Rs 20,870 stake money, three mobile phones and valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Rattaamral police conducted a raid and arrested 12 gamblers namely Kamran, Nasir, Amjad, Bilal, Afzal, Umar, Shujaat, Adeel, Faizan, Abdul Bilal, Imran and Mohsin, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards. A case has been registered against them while further investigation is under process.