Police on Friday arrested five suspected killers in Prof Ajmal Sawand’s murder case during raids in several areas of Kashmore.

Kandhkot SSP Irfan Ali Samo said the houses of Sundrani tribe members were being searched in different areas to arrest the killers of Ajmal Sawand. The five arrested suspects have been transferred to an undisclosed location.

The SSP said police had also set fire to several hideouts of the suspects.

The distinguished scholar in the field of computer science who had been serving as a teacher at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) was shot dead over an ongoing tribal enmity on Thursday morning. Police said Dr Mohammad Ajmal Sawand was on his way back to Sukkur from his Shawli village when attackers hiding in the woods along the road opened fire at his car in the Shalo area of Kandhkot, which resulted in his death.

Police said two groups of Sundrani and Sawand clans had an enmity since 2022 due to a clash that erupted between them on a matter of “honour”.

The officials further said a woman and four men belonging to the Sundrani clan lost their lives in the clash which took place last year and afterwards the group belonging to the Sawand clan abandoned their homes and fled the Shawli village, in an apparent move to escape reprisal.

The police had cordoned off the area and were raiding various places to arrest the suspects.

Dr Sawand did his PhD from Paris Descartes Univer­sity and had been teaching at the IBA for the last eight years. His funeral prayers would be offered in Sukkur today [Friday].