Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema welcomed on Friday the National Security Committee’s (NSC) statement in terms of the security situation.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Cheema said, "Hopefully, for the sake of having more stability in the country, the Punjab Assembly elections will be held on time as per the constitution and the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict."

She also pinned hope on all the stakeholders to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in connection with the holding of transparent polls.

Hitting out at Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ms Cheema said, "It is deplorable that Marriyum Aurangzeb is criticising the judiciary and demanding the resignation of the Chief Justice."