In a somewhat surprising turn of events, PTI leader Asad Qaiser has called on the government to publicly announce its readiness to engage in negotiations with the PTI, while also expressing his party’s willingness to consider constitutional amendments for adjustments to the election schedule beyond the 90-day requirement under the law. It is interesting to see the PTI exhibit this flexibility given how the political crisis has been escalating in recent weeks. It remains to be seen how the government responds to this overture, but dialogue is the only way to put an end to this crisis that has held the country hostage.

In his statement, Mr Asad Qaiser placed the responsibility on the government’s shoulders to officially make a move for talks with the PTI and said that the party’s willingness to consider a constitutional amendment shows that it is willing to be flexible. Mr Qaiser’s point about the government taking the lead is well received, but it must be pointed out that offers to hold talks have been tabled in the past as well, and it is the PTI that has refused to come to the table. In fact, two weeks ago the prospect of talks being held between the two sides were being floated after both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PTI Chairman Imran Khan displayed some flexibility in their stance towards talks.

Given how things have progressed over the past week, this may be a little too late, but there is no denying that talks are the only way we can extricate ourselves from this crisis. We are now at a stage where an inter-institutional struggle is brewing as on Thursday the National Assembly passed a resolution rejecting the decision of a three-member bench of the Supreme Court in the Punjab elections delay case.

This is not a good sign and will only push the country further into this all-consuming crisis. Urging the prime minister to defy the SC’s order is extremely concerning and a sign that we are headed towards a complete breakdown. At this point in time, what is desperately needed is constructive dialogue involving all the stakeholders to instill some semblance of political and economic stability in the country.