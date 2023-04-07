Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday sought from the federal secretary Cabinet Division to provide complete details of the April 4 cabinet meeting, under the right to information law, that reportedly rejected the Supreme Court order fixing May 14 as new polls date in Punjab

The move came a day after the party of former prime minister Imran Khan announced to initiate disqualification proceedings under Article 63-A of the Constitution against those cabinet members who allegedly denounced the apex court order.

Secretary Information PTI Farrukh Habib in a letter to the secretary said that Article 19-A provides the right to citizens for access to certified information. “You are requested to provide certified details of the April 4 cabinet meeting including its agenda, participants, proceedings, and decisions without any delay under the constitution and right to information law,” the letter reads.

On Wednesday PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry while talking to reporters had said that the move of cabinet to refute the verdict of the SC was tantamount to committing treason. He further added the PTI would file a reference in the Election Commission under Article 63-A for disqualification of ministers if they did not distance themselves from the cabinet declaration.

Separately, the PTI leadership also lashed out at the ruling alliance for using “contemptuous and disdainful” language about the apex court and for its move to get the resolution passed in the National Assembly against the SC verdict in polls delay case. They said that the minority opinion had no legal standing.

In a statement, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar claimed that the minority controlling the parliament spoke insultingly about the apex court.

He said that the federal government exceeded the constitutional limits by approving a resolution against the Supreme Court, as minority opinion did not have any legal standing.

Asad stated that the rulers could not manage and run the parliament but were on the confrontational path with the state institutions.