Share:

Joining the global festivities, PUBG MOBILE debuts a heartfelt new narrative about family and reunion, along with a cluster of limited time events and rewards as part of the celebration’s new Grand Bazaar

LONDON – April 7th, 2023 – PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, is celebrating the holy month of Ramadan this year with the release of The Tides, a new adventure in the Golden Moon series of campaigns following up on the success of last year’s release. Under the dappled glow of the Golden Moon, a new story unfolds involving a family divided, who reunite to fight against a sudden attack from an enemy. In addition to a whole new story, Golden Moon: The Tides brings a new Golden Moon crate, the Moon drop Eterna event, and the Golden Moon Bazaar which opens today, and features multiple events and rewards available inside! With this year’s campaign, players will have the opportunity to unlock these exclusive Golden Moon sets – Crescent Princess, Resplendent Prince and Moon drop Eterna.

Beginning today, players will now be able to jump into PUBG MOBILE to witness the Golden Moon Bazaar’s grand opening! This lavish lobby is packed with a series of events, including the Golden Moon Treasure, the Golden Moon Showdown, the Golden Moon Blessing, Popularity Ranking, and the Eid al-Fitr Feast. A variety of exclusive rewards will be available to players and include the Tide Soldier Set which can be kept permanently. The Golden Moon Bazaar’s bountiful benefits will only be accessible until April 30th, so don’t miss out!

Additionally, available until April 14th is the new Golden Moon crate, filled with various goodies and rewards including the Crescent Princess set and the Resplendent Prince set, as well as the Golden Prince / Dancing Princess / Golden Trigger set. Players will also be able to take part in the Moon drop Eterna event which will run until April 26th and include the smooth and sleek Moon drop Eterna ultimate set and new M249 upgradable gun.

As part of the Golden Moon festivities, PUBG MOBILE is honored to partner with Synchron Stage Vienna to produce an original symphonic piece: PUBG MOBILE | GOLDEN MOON: THE TIDES, along with an upcoming music video . Players can obtain the music in-game to keep permanently through the Golden Moon Bazaar.

PUBG MOBILE is available for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.

About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE social channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Synchron Stage Vienna

The Synchron Stage Vienna was constructed from 1939-1941. Located in Vienna, the central city of Europe, Synchron Stage Vienna is the largest music production center in Europe with the best acoustic environment, specializing in recording large orchestras and film music. Production companies from around the world, including Netflix, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Terra Mater Factual Studios, Marvel Studios and more, regularly record here.