LAHORE - The 1st Ramzan Sports Series 2023 is going to begin at different sports venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex with a grand opening ceremony scheduled at Mini Hockey Stadium on Friday.

The teams from all divisions will participate in the competitions of hockey, football, kabaddi, badminton and table tennis whereas 12 teams of Lahore cricket clubs will compete in the tape ball cricket event. Overall, 768 male and female players and 135 officials will participate in the 5-day Ramzan Sports Series.

The competitions of badminton and table tennis (male and female) events will be played at NPSC Gymnasium Hall, football and kabaddi events at Punjab Stadium, hockey matches at Mini Hockey Stadium while the tape ball cricket event will be played at LCCA Cricket Ground.