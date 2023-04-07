Share:

KARACHI-Jamaat-e-Islami distributed free ration worth Rs1 million among media workers through Media Workers Organisation (MWO) during the month of Ramazan.

A ceremony in this regard was held at the Sindh Scout Building Auditorium. MWO representative Mansoor Yousuf said JI’s gift is a blessing for employees of newspaper organisations as well as TV channels and their families amid soaring inflation.

Naib Amir JI Karachi chapter, Osama Razi, appreciated the efforts of MWO Karachi leadership and said: “We made a humble effort to ease out the difficulties of the media employees and their families at the time of need.” He assured the media workers that the JI would stand by them at every testing time. Secretary MWO Karachi Obaidullah thanked the guests on behalf of the media worker and their families for providing daily use items in the month of Ramazan.