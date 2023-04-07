Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department has been asked to immediately stop the salaries of 1,109 Social Media Influencers (SMIs) recruited by the PTI government for its publicity at the expense of the public exchequer. The KP Information and Public Re­lations Department has asked the Secretary Finance Department to immediately stop the salaries of 1,109 SMIs recruited by the PTI government, says a notifi­cation of the KP Information Department here. The notification stated that after the dissolution of the KP assembly and setup of interim govt in the province, whose constitutional responsibility is to hold free, fair and impartial election, the subject project titled ‘Establishment of Social Media Participatory Plat­forms for Public Awareness & Feedback Regarding Reforms Initiatives and Encouraging Civil Responsi­bility” has lost its relevance. The Information Depart­ment has stopped the Social Media project started by the previous PTI government for its publicity. In the same project, about 1,300 social media activists were hired and they were tasked to spread PTI narrative on social media and were paid on monthly basis.