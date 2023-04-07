Share:

I am writing to your newspaper to express my deep concern and anguish over the very critical issue of sanitation in our city. I would like to draw the attention of relevant authorities towards the poor and worsening conditions of cleanliness and the drainage system of our town.

The streets are not swept regularly. The municipal cleaning staff has not been seen in the area for the past six months. Large piles of garbage can be seen everywhere around our streets and houses, and these are a source of a terribly pungent smell that none of the residents can bear to experience all day long. The garbage has also caused our drain system to get blocked really badly and has caused the dirty drain water to spill out onto the streets, making the situation even worse. This water has turned into big ponds, which is not only adversely affecting the conditions of the roads but also creating problems for users, especially the pedestrians who cannot cross the street without having to step into the disgusting sludge covering our neighborhood.

This horrible system of garbage collection has led to many fatal diseases. There is no dustbin in our street. People throw garbage in the streets and hereby create unhealthy conditions. Flies can be found everywhere, and the static water is giving rise to mosquitoes who spread more disease than anything else. This atmosphere may give birth to many dangerous diseases like dengue and cholera. If conditions remain the same then we could lose precious lives due to the careless behavior of the authorities in charge of solving these issues.

The inefficiency of Municipal authorities is so hopeless; in spite of repeated requests, reminders, and complaints, no action has been taken to relieve us of our distress. Through the medium of your esteemed daily, I appeal to the concerned authorities to look into the matter and take speedy measures to bail us out of our plight.

UMME HABIBA,

Karachi.