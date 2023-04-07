Share:

The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) has agreed to provid $240 million loan to Pakistan for the Mohmand Multipurpose Dam project.

According to the Economic Affairs Division, the project is aimed at improving food and water security and promoting socio-economic development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Powered by renewable energy, the Mohmand Dam Project will generate 800MW of electricity.

The EAD secretary thanked Saudi Arabia for continuous development cooperation and said the kingdom's contribution to the Mohmand Dam project was important.